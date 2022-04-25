Luke Combs, Maren Morris and other Stagecoach performances to be streamed live this weekend

ABC

Fans who won’t be in attendance Stagecoach Festival this weekend can still catch the action via livestream.

For the first time, YouTube will be live-streaming the third week of the country music festival in Indio, CA with performances by Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and more.

For three days, rising country stars who are also performing at Stagecoach will host the broadcast ahead of the headlining performances, as well as interview their fellow artists on the bill.

Breland kicks off the festivities on Friday, hyping up the crowd before Thomas, Midland and Brandi Carlile take the stage. Meanwhile, Reyna Roberts serves as host on Saturday before Carrie, Brothers Osborne and more perform, with Hailey Whitters closing out the weekend with hosting duties on Sunday as Luke, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and others hit the stage.

The broadcasts stream live on YouTube April 29 – May 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

