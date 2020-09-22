Luke Combs, Maren Morris lead country nominees at 'Billboard' Music Awards

ABC/Mark Levine

Dan + Shay, Luke Combs and Maren Morris are the most nominated county acts at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Each act scored four nominations a piece, with the “Tequila” duo appearing in the categories of Top Duo/Group, Top Country Artist, Top Country Duo/Group and Top Country Song for their collaboration with Justin Bieber on “10,000 Hours.”

Luke is also up for Top Country Artist, along with Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album, for his record-breaking What You See Is What You Get. He’s also nominated for the fan-voted Billboard Chart Achievement Award next to multi-genre heavy hitters Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Mariah Carey and Lil Nas X.

Maren is also vying for Top Country Artist, along with Top Country Album for Girl, while “The Bones” is up for Top Country Song. She’s also nominated for Top Country Female Artist alongside Carrie Underwood and Kacey Musgraves.

Coming in behind them are Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown, who picked up three nominations each in the categories of Top Country Artist, Top Male Country Artist and Top Country Album. In the latter category, Kane is nominated for Experiment and Thomas for Center Point Road.

Florida Georgia Line, George Strait and Eric Church are among the other country nominees.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson and air live on October 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Here are all the nominees in the country categories:

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett



Top Country Male Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett



Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood



Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion



Top Country Tour:

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown, Experiment

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get

Maren Morris, GIRL

Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

Top Country Song:

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Old Dominion, “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.