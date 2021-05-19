Luke Combs, Maren Morris + more announced as first round of 2021 CMT Music Awards performers

On Wednesday, CMT announced the first round of performers set to take the stage at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are both on the lineup, which features a number of powerhouse duet performances.
Maren Morris will take the stage alongside Canadian singer-songwriter JP Saxe. Maren, who’s among the most-nominated acts at this year’s CMT Awards, collaborated with JP on the 2021 release, “Line by Line.”
Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne — who previously joined forces for the hit 2018 single “Burning Man” — will perform together onstage. Miranda Lambert will bring her Texas-based trio, also consisting of songwriters Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, to the stage, presumably to perform music off their recently-released project, The Marfa Tapes.
Mickey Guyton is also a CMT Music Awards performer. She’s hitting the stage with soul legend Gladys Knight for what will likely be one of the evening’s most-anticipated performances.
The 2021 CMT Music Awards will take place Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m., broadcast live from Nashville. Nominees were announced last week, with Maren and Miranda clocking in as the most-mentioned artists, with four nominations apiece.
Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will co-host the show. Additional performers and presenters are set to be revealed in the weeks ahead. Fan voting is currently open.
