Luke Combs, Maren Morris & more to perform at CMT Awards

Courtesy of CMT

CMT has unveiled the first round of star-studded performers for the 2022 CMT Awards.

Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Maren Morris and Kane Brown are among the artists set to take the stage at the show in Nashville, along with Miranda Lambert, co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Little Big Town, and Cody Johnson, who tops the country charts this week with “Til You Cant.”

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson will also light up Music City with a performance of their hit duet, “Never Say Never,” while Maren will team up with her husband Ryan Hurd. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Kane is the most-nominated act at the fan-voted awards show, with four nominations. Kelsea, Mickey Guyton, Breland and Cody tie for second place, with three nods each.

Voting is open now and closes on April 4 at 10 a.m. ET. Kelsea and Marvel film actor Anthony Mackiewill co-host the CMT Awards when the show airs live from Nashville on its new network home of CBS and Paramount+ on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

