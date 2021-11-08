Luke Combs may debut new song at the CMA Awards

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Luke Combs is still trying to determine what to perform at the CMA Awards, and he’s calling on fans for their help.

On Sunday, Luke took to Twitter to share that he’s toying with different performance ideas, including debuting a new song that fans will be able to access immediately after the show.

“Still trying to decide what I want to sing on the CMA Awards this Wednesday. Would y’all be cool with a brand new, unreleased song? And I’ll have it available to stream/purchase everywhere after my performance,” he teases.

Fans were quick to reply in the comment sections, with some requesting recently shared unreleased songs “Joe” and “The Kind of Love We Make,” and another suggesting “The Great Divide,” his bluegrass collaboration with Billy Strings.

“Omg that would be amazing! Your music speaks to people so whatever you decide to do will be the right decision,” writes one encouraging fan, while another says, “You can sing anything YOU want we love it all!!” alongside a heart emoji.

Luke is up for three of the night’s awards, including the pinnacle Entertainer of the Year, along with Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Forever After All.” The CMA Awards air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

