Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert booked for 2021 Rock the South

Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert lead the lineup for the 2021 Rock the South festival.

Dubbed “the biggest party in the South,” the two-day live music event that unites country and southern rock will also feature performances by Ingrid Andress, Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Nelly, American Idol winner Laine Hardy, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more.

“When you say the names Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Nelly, you have the perfect recipe for the biggest party in the South. We couldn’t think of a better way to re-launch the live concert industry in the South,” Shane Quick, co-founder of Rock the South, says in a statement.

The 2020 festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later moved to June 2021. The festival has been postponed again and will now take place August 13-14 in Cullman, Alabama.

Launched in 2011 as a fundraiser in the aftermath of devastating tornadoes that tore through Alabama, Rock the South has become an annual event that benefits local organizations in Cullman.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on April 8 at 9 a.m. ET.

