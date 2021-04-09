Luke Combs partners with Guitars 4 Vets for a second year, ahead of the ACM Awards

ABC

For the second year running, Luke Combs is joining forces with the Academy of Country Music and Ford’s Proud to Honor program in support of Guitars 4 Vets. The non-profit organization helps military veterans process PTSD and other mental health struggles through the power of music.

Luke will appear in a special tribute to the program, ahead of his performance at the ACM Awards show itself. The tribute features a number of last year’s veteran participants, including Damon Williams, who lends his original song, “It’s Alright,” to the tribute.

Additionally, Ford recently donated $500,000 to Guitars 4 Vets chapters around the country, helping the organization expand its nationwide mission of serving veterans through free guitar instruction, acoustic instruments and more.

Before last year’s ACMs, in September of 2020, Luke partnered with Ford to donate $25,000 worth of custom guitars to veterans battling PTSD and other injuries related to their service.

It’ll be a busy night for Luke, who’s nominated for multiple trophies at the 2021 ACMS, including Entertainer of the Year.

