Luke Combs performs biggest hits during livestream to aid out-of-work bartenders

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LALuke Combs teamed with Miller Lite over the weekend for a livestream event benefiting bartenders who've been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunkered down in his barn, Luke treated fans to a virtual concert, performing a handful of his biggest hits, including one he's said is a favorite to perform live: "When it Rains it Pours."

Cracking open a Miller Lite, he also delivered "Beer Never Broke My Heart," "Hurricane," "This One's For You" and the social distancing-inspired "Six Feet Apart."

The event was in part to raise money for the USBG National Charity Foundation via a virtual tip jar, which supports bartenders who are out of work due to the pandemic.

"We just really appreciate everything those guys do for us every night and do for you guys at the shows, so we wanted to figure out a way to support them," Luke said about bartenders and service workers in the video.

The hitmaker released the studio version of "Six Feet Apart" on Friday.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.