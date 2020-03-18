Luke Combs performs new songs during online concert

ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

ABC/Todd WawrychukLuke Combs treated fans to a free online concert Tuesday night that included the debut of a new song.

Luke is one of the many artists who has turned to social media in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak to bring music to fans as they hunker down at home. The superstar singer delivered a 20-minute set from his garage on Instagram Live that included a cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," along with his own hits "When It Rains It Pours" and "Hurricane."

But Luke also used the opportunity to share a new tune called "What Do You Do When It's Raining?" a question his wife Nicole asked on rainy day during a recent trip to the beach before he quarantine. "I just kind of took that line and ran with it," Luke says. "It feels like an appropriate song to sing."

"What do you do when it's raining/What do you do when the clouds come rolling in/Grab you some whiskey and some place to ride it out/Just enjoy the gray/And hold on for better days/'Til the sunshine shines again," Luke encourages in the chorus.

Jake Owen also did an online group chat with fans, compiling their submitted clips into an Instagram video.

