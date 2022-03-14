Luke Combs performs with Ed Sheeran at Country 2 Country Festival

ABC

In an apparent attempt to prove that he can work in every musical genre, pop superstar Ed Sheeranmade a surprise appearance Sunday night at a Luke Combs show in London.

Luke was performing at London’s O2 Arena as part of the Country 2 Country Festival, and Ed showed up to join him on a version of his song “Dive,” which appears on Ed’s album ÷ (Divide). While it wasn’t a single, the track’s a fan favorite and Luke often covers it in concert.

“Boys, I don’t know how we follow that,” laughed Luke after Ed walked off stage.

It seems Luke had the time of his life performing at the three-day festival that takes place across Europe, sharing photos from the stage as he performs in front of massive crowds. This marks the first year of the country music-themed festival since 2019. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

