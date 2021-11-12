Luke Combs plans his first-ever headlining stadium shows for 2022

ABC

Hot on the heels of his first-ever CMA Entertainer of the Year win, Luke Combs has announced another big first in his career.

On Friday, he revealed he’ll be playing three headlining stadium tour dates in the summer of 2022, marking his first stadium run as a headliner. Those shows will take place at NFL stadiums in Denver, Seattle and Atlanta.

The news comes just a couple of days after Luke’s big win at the 2021 CMAs, and just one day after he dropped his new song, “Doin’ This,” after debuting it on the CMAs stage. “Talk about a week!” Luke commented. “It will be hard to top this one.”

Joining Luke for the stadium shows will be opening acts Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade. Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, November 19, and members of Luke’s Bootleggers fan club will have access to a special pre-sale that Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m. local time.

Additionally, American Express card members will have early access on November 18 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. local time.

