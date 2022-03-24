Luke Combs pulled from CMT Awards performance due to a positive COVID-19 test

ABC

Luke Combs was scheduled this week to record a performance to air during next month’s CMT Music Awards, but those plans have been scrapped due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Tennessean reports the news, explaining that Luke originally planned to record a performance for the show with Kane Brown at an undisclosed location on Thursday. Old Dominion has stepped up to fill Luke’s performance slot.

“Unfortunately, Luke Combs won’t be with us tomorrow,” a spokesperson for CMT said on Wednesday. “He is quarantined with COVID. He’s bummed to miss seeing everyone!”

As of Thursday morning, Luke himself hasn’t issued a statement about his absence from the show or updated fans on how he’s feeling. It’s also unclear whether or not his wife, Nicole, is quarantining with him. She had COVID-19 back in December 2020, and on her Instagram stories, described her recovery process as “brutal,” saying, “I’ve had all the symptoms, except for a fever. It beat me up.”

Nicole is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child, a boy. She’s due this spring.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will air on CBS on April 11. Luke is nominated in the categories of Male Video of the Year and Video of the Year, both for his music video for “Forever After All.”

