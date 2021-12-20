Luke Combs reflects on What You See Is What You Get Tour: “I’d do it all over again tomorrow”

ABC

Luke Combs recently wrapped his What You See Is What You Get Tour, and he’s looking ahead to his new album.

On Sunday, the superstar shared a reflective Instagram post about the massive arena tour that saw him headline such prestigious venues as Madison Square Garden. The tour was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well, we made it. The ‘What You See Is What You Get’ tour is finally completed after 2+ years of setbacks,” Luke writes in a lengthy caption, accompanied by a gallery of photos from the tour. “This was the funnest, scariest, most rewarding, most stressful musical experience of my life and I’d do it all over again tomorrow.”

Luke then proceeds to profusely thank his loyal fans who waited patiently for tickets and allowed him to sell out many of the arenas. “You are the reason we get to do things like this and I hope we came close to putting on the show you deserve,” he declares.

Luke also praises his team, including the band, crew, management, bus drivers, venue staff and more, along with his wife Nicole and friends and family. “I love you all tremendously,” Luke writes.

The hitmaker also acknowledges that the tour brings to a close “the long strange chapter of my last album” that the tour is named after, allowing him to focus on his upcoming third studio album.

“I’m taking a few weeks off and then we’re putting the finishing touches on LC3. Until then, hope y’all have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. See y’all soon!” he concludes.

What You See Is What You Get has been certified three times Platinum by the RIAA and spawned seven consecutive number-one singles.

