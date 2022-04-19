Luke Combs releasing new song, “Tomorrow Me,” on Friday

ABC

Luke Combs has a new song dropping this week.

“Tomorrow Me” finds Luke tempted to fall back into a lover’s arms, but knowing he’ll have to live with the consequences if he does. So he ultimately declines the tempting offer, singing, “I gotta live with tomorrow me.”

Among Luke’s peers to comment on the new track is Cole Swindell, who replied with a fire emoji, while co-writer Ray Fulcher shares, “We sure love to see it. Proud to be a part of it, pal.”

Over the past year, Luke has been teasing several unreleased songs on social media. He shared a teaser of “Tomorrow Me” last month and is now ready to share the official studio version on Friday.

The superstar announced last week this he’ll be releasing his new album on June 24. Its lead single, “Doin This,” is rocketing toward the #1 spot on country radio.

