Luke Combs reveals the top piece of parenting advice he’s received — and why he plans not to take it

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are proud new parents to a baby boy, Tex Lawrence, who joined the family on Father’s Day, June 19. Like any other parents to a newborn, they’re figuring it out as they go, with help from lots of advice from their friends, family and fellow country artists. But there’s one piece of advice Luke’s received that he says he’s taking with a grain of salt.

“The number-one thing I’ve heard is — gosh, what do they call it, a night nurse? That’s a thing I’ve heard about,” he recalls. “That’s a thing that I’ve heard about, which I was just completely unaware of that existing.”

According to WhatToExpect.com, a night nurse is a newborn care expert who helps with in-home care during the first few weeks of a baby’s life, specifically at night, so that exhausted new parents can get some much-needed rest. But Luke says he and Nicole haven’t hired one — at least, not yet.

“You know, I think we’re gonna give it a run for a while and just kind of do it on our own,” Luke explains.

“This child didn’t have a choice to be born. You know, it was our choice to bring him into the world,” the singer reasons. “So I think it would be super selfish of me to go, ‘Oh, now I don’t have time to do this thing.’ And I think trying to do that on our own is something that we’re looking forward to.”

Still, Luke admits that the tough realities of caring for a newborn might change his mind. “Maybe a month of no sleep will change my outlook on that. Who knows,” he admits.

