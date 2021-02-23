Luke Combs sees "Forever After All" as next single

Columbia Nashville

Luke Combs is taking “Forever After All” to country radio.

Originally released in 2020, Luke revealed on Instagram that he’s now officially releasing the romantic ballad as his latest single. He shared the news alongside the cover art that shows a photo of him and his wife Nicole, who inspired the song, on the beach at sunset on their wedding day.

Featured on What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, the 2020 deluxe edition of his 2019 chart-topping album What You See Is What You Get, “Forever After All” shot to #2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 in November behind Ariana Grande‘s “Positions” and hit #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The new single follows his most recent #1 hit, “Better Together.”

By Cillea Houghton

