Luke Combs selling custom hat to help small businesses

Zack Massey

Luke Combs is giving back to the small business community.

The country superstar has partnered with The Normal Brand to release a custom camouflage-print ball cap featuring an emblem with his logo.

Priced at $30, all of the proceeds from the hat will be donated to the Barstool Fund to help small businesses across the country impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus far, the fund has raised nearly $30 million and donated to 178 businesses, including 82-year-old diner Nick’s Family Restaurant in Kingsport, Tennessee, Jackbar, a dive bar in Brooklyn and historic Martin’s Tavern in Washington, D.C., along with educational institutions such as St. Luke’s Day School in Philadelphia and Victor Child Care Center in New York.

Luke recently scored his 10th consecutive #1 single with “Better Together.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.