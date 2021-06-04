Luke Combs sells out three nights of Alabama shows, just minutes after tickets go on sale

Zack Massey

Luke Combs can’t wait to return to the road, and apparently neither can his fans. Tickets for the singer’s three-night engagement at Orange Beach, Alabama’s The Wharf Amphitheater went on sale Friday morning — and just minutes later, all three nights were sold out.

That’s a venue record, making Luke both the artist to sell out The Wharf the fastest, as well as the only artist to ever sell out its amphitheater for three consecutive nights.

“Man, I’ve got to admit that I didn’t know what to expect. It has been 15 months since we’ve put any shows on sale,” the singer says. “I’ve missed being on the road and playing for the fans more than anything, so this is super humbling to see they can’t wait to get back out on the road either.”

He adds, “I was already very pumped for these shows, but I’m even more pumped now. I can’t wait.”

Luke’s sold-out, three-night stop at The Wharf is set for July 2, 3 and 4. It’s just a preview of things to come for the star, who has a handful of shows set for this summer before he hits the road for more headlining arena stops in the fall of 2021.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.