Luke Combs sets Middle of Somewhere Tour for late 2022, with pre-pandemic ticket pricing

Luke Combs is finishing out the year strong with a just-announced batch of tour dates. Billed as the Middle of Somewhere Tour, the 18-stop string of shows will kick off in early September with back-to-back dates in Bangor, Maine.

Jordan Davis will serve as direct support, and Morgan Wade and Lainey Wilson will split the opening slot. Additionally, Mitchell Tenpenny is joining the bill for some of the shows.

There’s an exciting twist for Luke’s Middle of Somewhere Tour, too: While there’s been an uptick in prices since the COVID-19 pandemic, Luke’s keeping his ticket prices stable from 2019 in the hopes that everyone who wants to come see him perform will get their chance.

“I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple years and there’s nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets,” the singer said on social media when he announced his tour. “So what I wanted to do is keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic.”

By the time the Middle of Somewhere Tour rolls around, Luke will have a bunch of new music to share. His third studio album, Growin’ Up, is set to arrive in June.

Tickets for Luke’s new shows go on sale to the general public next Friday, May 6. Members of Luke’s Bootleggers fan club will have access to a pre-sale beginning May 4 at 9 a.m. local time. Additionally, Citi cardholders will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning May 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

