Luke Combs shares a peek into his next album with unreleased “See Me Now” preview

Luke Combs is already looking ahead to his third album.



The singer previewed an unreleased song called “See Me Now” on social media this week, posting a clip of himself performing it with just his acoustic guitar as accompaniment. “Y’all wanted an album 3 preview, so here’s a little sneak peek,” he wrote.

Luke hasn’t shared any additional details about the content of his next album, or when fans can expect it to arrive. When it does drop, the project will follow his landmark 2019 release, What You See is What You Get.

Setting a number of chart records and breaking several milestones, Luke’s second album was a massive accomplishment for the singer, earning a spot as one of the top ten albums of 2020 in any genre. Between the album’s original release and its October 2020 deluxe edition, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, it produced five number-one hit singles at country radio.

Luke’s currently angling to bring that number up to six: Just weeks ago, he revealed that “Forever After All” will be his next single off the project. As of this Friday, the song is already a Top 30 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

By Carena Liptak

