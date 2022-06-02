Luke Combs shares his Shania Twain fandom, teases ‘90s-inspired unreleased track

ABC

t’s no surprise to Luke Combs’ fans that he’s a huge ‘90s country devotee: The singer has collaborated with Brooks & Dunn not once but twice, both on their Reboot project and for a Luke-led collab called “1, 2 Many.”

Luke recently got a chance to express his ‘90s fandom again when he headed out to California to play the BottleRock Napa Valley festival, where he met the queen of ‘90s country, Shania Twain.

“An honor to hang out with a true LEGEND,” Luke wrote, posting a snapshot of the two of them to his social media. “Pioneer of country music and set the bar high for all of us!”

It seems the fandom is mutual: Shania posted a shot of herself enjoying Luke’s set, plus the same photo of the two artists together, writing, “Good music, good people — good weekend!!”

Luke’s love of the ‘90s shows up in his music fairly frequently, including in one unreleased track off his upcoming Growin’ Up album. He shared a snippet of track four, called “On the Other Line,” on his socials. It’s a true-blue country jam that’s sure to strike a chord with fishing enthusiasts.

In the lyrics, Luke is eager to get his love interest off the phone, but not because he doesn’t love her — he’s out on the water, and he’s got a “six pound largemouth on the other line.”

“On the Other Line,” plus the rest of Luke’s Growin’ Up track list, will be out when the full album drops on June 24.

