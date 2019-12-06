Luke Combs spotlights the songwriting process in "The Writer’s Cut" EP

BB Gun Press

Luke Combs has shared a new EP that puts a stripped-down spin on two of the songs from his hit-packed sophomore album, What You See is What You Get.

The new project, called The Writer’s Cut, comes with an accompanying short film of the same title. Both are available exclusively through Apple Music.

In The Writer’s Cut, Luke offers a new perspective on his rowdy Brooks & Dunn collab, “1, 2 Many,” as well as the contemplative “Reasons.” In each, he focuses on the process of creating the song, offering extra insights in the project’s visual component.

“Songwriting -- it’s always been a teamwork thing for me,” Luke says in the film. “I don’t really like writing by myself that much.”

The new versions find Luke surrounded by his closest collaborators, including songwriters Ray Fulcher and Drew Parker, as well as producer Chip Matthews. As a bonus track on the EP, he includes the guys’ take on “Greystone Chapel,” a late 1960s classic written by Glen Sherley and made famous by its inclusion on Johnny Cash’s iconic At Folsom Prison album.

The Writer’s Cut is available now. You can check out the EP and watch behind-the-scenes footage on Apple Music.

