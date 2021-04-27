Luke Combs teases photos from “Forever After All” video debuting Wednesday

ABC

Luke Combs is offering an inside look at his wedding to wife Nicole with a teaser for the “Forever After All” video.

Monday night, Luke shared on Instagram the announcement for the video’s premiere via a mock wedding invitation boasting details of the video, along with a scrapbook of photos from the couple’s wedding day last summer.

A romantic shot of the bride and groom sharing a kiss on the beach, a humorous snap of Nicole smearing frosting from the wedding cake on her husband’s face, and a photo of an emotional Luke watching his bride walk down the aisle all tease what’s to come when the video premieres on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Luke and Nicole married in an intimate ceremony at their home in southern Florida on August 1. A gorgeous photo of the bride and groom on the beach at sunset is the cover shot for “Forever After All,” which is featured on the What You See Ain’t Always What You Get album.

The romantic ballad is the first song Luke wrote after he and his wife moved into their new home in Tennessee. It debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 in 2020, making for the highest debut on the chart in history for a male country artist.

