Luke Combs teases unreleased song, “Middle of Somewhere”

ABC

The hits just keep on coming for Luke Combs.

Last week, the singer announced his headlining Middle of Somewhere Tour, and now he’s revealing the inspiration behind the title. On Monday, Luke took to Instagram to share a clip of the unreleased original song that the tour gets its name from, a tune that pays tribute to small-town America.

“And we like life that way/Sweet and slow and simple/Ain’t for much we pray/’Cause all we need’s a little/So just remember when you’re driving through nowhere/To us that’s the middle of somewhere,” Luke sings in the chorus.

“For those wondering where the tour name came from…,” Luke teases in the caption.

Fans may have to wait and see if “Middle of Somewhere” is included on Luke’s highly anticipated third studio album, Growin’ Up, which drops on June 24. The tour launches on September 2 and 3 in Bangor, ME with Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson among the opening acts.

In the meantime, Luke will celebrate eight of his #1 hits with a concert at BMI in Nashville on June 8 where he’ll perform “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Does to Me,” “Beautiful Crazy” and more alongside his co-writers.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.