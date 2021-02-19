Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney & MORE Announce 2021 Tour Dates

Concerts are BACK!

2020 put the world on hold and stopped artists from touring, while virtual shows were fun and all, it’s time to get back to enjoying LIVE music again!

Some big names in country music have announced their NEW tour schedule, and you know they’re making stops in Florida…

Kenny Chesney: 2021 Chillaxification Tour (Stadium Dates)

May 1 – Tampa, Fla. | Raymond James Stadium

Luke Combs: 2021 What You See Is What You Get Tour

Oct. 28 – Orlando, Fla. | Amway Center

Oct. 29 – Jacksonville, Fla. | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct. 30 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | BB&T Center

Kane Brown: 2021 Worldwide Beautiful Tour

Nov. 12-13 – Jacksonville, Fla. | Daily’s Place

