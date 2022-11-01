Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett & more announced as CMA Awards performers

CMA/ABC

Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire and more have joined the lineup of CMA Awards performers taking the stage for special collaborations and tributes.

Luke will perform his single “The Kind of Love We Make,” while Cody Johnson and Cole Swindell will sing their respective chart-topping hits “Til You Can’t” and “She Had Me at Heads Carolina.”

In honor of the late Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away on October 28, Elle King will team up with The Black Keys to perform his signature hit, “Great Balls of Fire.” Another legendary rock act that will be tributed on the CMA stage is The Rolling Stones, with Brothers Osborne teaming up with The War & Treaty on “It’s Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It).”

Ashley McBryde will be joined by her Lindeville collaborators John Osborne, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack and Pillbox Patti to honor Linda Ronstadt with a cover of “When Will I Be Loved.” Thomas will be joined by pop superstar and American Idol judge Katy Perry for a performance of their new duet, “Where We Started.”

Rounding out the new lineup is Chris Stapleton, who will join forces with fellow Kentuckian Patty Loveless on a collaborative performance of Patty’s famous cover of “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.”

Reba is also slated to take the stage for a special performance.

The new batch of artists join previously announced performers Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, CMA co-host Luke Bryan and many others.

The CMA Awards air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.