Luke Combs To Stream Full ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ Tour Stop

Luke Combs shared some exciting news to social media (Feb 11) informing fans of a FULL concert experience!

Sure I’m not the only one, but man, I miss live music. So I got to thinking – my team recorded the shows on my last tour. What would y’all think about me posting a full show to watch? All the camera angles and everything. Thought it may be pretty cool. Maybe the night of Feb. 18? — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) February 12, 2021

The “Forever After All” singer is set to drop the concert special on Feb. 18… a little something to help us get through until we can see him LIVE in person.