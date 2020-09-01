Luke Combs tributes fans for CMA Awards nominations: "WE did this"

ABC/Image Group LA

Luke Combs is offering a humble thank you to his fans for his six nominations at the 2020 CMA Awards.

The singer pulled double duty today, announcing some of the nominations with Carly Pearce live from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Luke is a first-time nominee for Single of the Year with “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Album of the Year for his wildly successful What You See is What You Get, and the night’s top prize, Entertainer of the Year.

He’s also up for Male Vocalist of the Year, which he won in 2019, and scored two nods for Song of the Year with “Even Though I’m Leaving,” and Carly’s duet with Lee Brice on “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which he co-wrote.

In the wake of the news, Luke turned to Instagram to share his gratitude for those closest to him, along with his loyal fanbase, which he credits for the accolades.

“Wow. What a morning. Thank you to the @cma for the consideration. Thank you to my team, my band and crew, my family, my beautiful wife @nicohocking, and to the fans, we miss you,” he professes. “None of this is possible without any of you. WE did this. THANK YOU!”

Both “Beer” and “Even Though I’m Leaving” are consecutive number-one hits featured on What You See.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.