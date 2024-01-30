Luke Combs unveils name of Nashville bar

ABC

Luke Combs will hit downtown Nashville like a hurricane with his new bar, Category 10.

Slated to open this summer, the multilevel entertainment venue will be located at 120 Second Avenue North, previously home to Wildhorse Saloon. It’ll host five entertainment experiences: an authentic honky-tonk, dance floor, sports bar, intimate space for up-and-comers to perform and a 7,000-square-foot rooftop.

“Cat 10 is going to be a place that artists of all levels want to play downtown,” Luke says in a press statement. “We are building a spot where we can put on a high-level touring act show one night and a songwriter showcase the next. There isn’t anything like this venue, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Of the bar’s name, which is inspired by his first hit, “Hurricane,” Luke explains on Instagram, “Obviously, as you guys know, the strongest a hurricane can be is Category 5. So we figured we’d double it and make it Category 10.”

For more information on Luke’s new bar, head to Category10.com.

