Luke Combs welcomes baby no. 2 with wife Nicole, “Welcome to the world”

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Country star Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are officially a family of four.

The pair have joyfully welcomed their second baby boy, Beau Lee Combs, into the world on August 15, they announced in a joint Instagram post shared on August 31.

Set to Cory Asbury‘s “These Are the Days,” the social media post shows a pacifier and an infant’s hospital hat laid out on a cream-colored blanket, accompanied by a developing Polaroid featuring “Beau Combs” and a heart drawn with Sharpie. The footage then reveals an image of baby Beau.

The announcement was affectionately captioned, “8.15.2023 – Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn’t love you more.”

Beau joins his one-year-old brother, Tex, who was born on June 19, 2022.

