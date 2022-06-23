Luke Combs’ wife had a pretty underwhelming reaction to his steamy new single, “The Kind of Love We Make”

ABC

A good chunk of Luke Combs’ catalog is devoted to beer-drinking and small-town party anthems, but his latest single, “The Kind of Love We Make,” is a little bit steamy.

The new track — off Luke’s Growin’ Up album, which comes out tomorrow — describes finally finding some time alone with your significant other. But Luke says that the first time he played it for his wife, Nicole, her reaction wasn’t nearly so romantic.

“She was like, ‘Geez,’ and she gave me one of those eye rolls,” Luke tells Billboard.

The singer quickly adds that it wasn’t as if he was expecting Nicole to swoon when she heard the sexy new love song. The couple has a relaxed, fun-loving dynamic, he says, that’s more about humor and having fun than it is about high-drama romance.

“We have a great relationship and we’re totally not afraid to make fun of each other either. We get a lot of laughs out of stuff like that,” Luke continues. “She’s great. She just takes everything with a grain of salt. She keeps me humble, let’s put it that way.”

The couple is currently celebrating the birth of their first child, a son named Tex Lawrence, who arrived on Father’s Day.

