Luke Combs will be “the happiest guy in the world” at the 2021 CMA Awards, win or lose

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Luke Combs is up for Entertainer of the Year at tonight’s 2021 CMA Awards ceremony, and while he’d like to walk away with the trophy, he knows he’s up against some stiff competition.

“Everybody that’s nominated has made a huge impact on country music, undeniably speaking,” he says. Luke’s contenders in the category are Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and Chris Stapleton.

But win or lose, Luke says, he’s just excited to be part of country music’s biggest night.

“If I win, I’ll be the happiest guy in the world. If I lose, I’ll still be the happiest guy in the world. So it makes no difference to me,” he continues, adding that for him, the real prize for being one of country music’s biggest names is being able to bring joy to the people who matter most.

“Whether that’s writing songs, or my parents, or my friends: Any opportunity I have to do something cool for them or make their life better, that’s where you fill up your life cup, in my opinion,” Luke reflects. “It’s not buying cars or buying houses. It’s doing things for people you love and having great experiences with them.”

Plus, he says, fans who tune into tonight’s show will get a chance to see him perform a brand-new song.

“I’m nervous about it, and nobody’s ever heard the song before,” he admits. “It’s gonna be an exciting moment for us and something new, something we’ve never done before.”

The 2021 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena tonight at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.