Luke Combs is helping preserve our Florida waters as he’s partnered with Colombia to fight for clean water and healthy estuaries, the virtual show will benefit Captains for Clean Water.

Together with @Columbia1938, we’re dedicating this live stream (May 6 at 8 PM EDT) to fighting for clean water and healthy estuaries in Florida through Captains for Clean Water, founded by local fishing guides. pic.twitter.com/ntB3g8s5li — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) May 4, 2020