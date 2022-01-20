Luke Combs, Willie Nelson + Jimmy Buffett are headliners for the second week of New Orleans Jazz Fest 2022

ABC

Luke Combs, Willie Nelson and Jimmy Buffett are among the long list of acts headed down to Louisiana for the multi-genre New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival this spring.

All three acts will perform during the second weekend of the event, which takes place May 5-8. The first half of the festival will take place April 29-May 1.

Also part of the lineup are acts like Lukas Nelson — Willie’s son — as well as Grammy-winning bluegrass upstart Billy Strings, and Americana act The War and Treaty, who performed with Dierks Bentley at last year’s ACM Awards show.

Non-country leaning acts on the bill include The Who, The Black Crowes, Lionel Richie and Foo Fighters.

The New Orleans Jazz Fest was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For a full lineup and ticketing information, visit the event’s website.

