MacDill Air Force Base on lockdown after reports of an active shooter in area

An active shooter situation initially reported at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida did apparently NOT involve the actual base itself.

#UPDATE on situation at MacDill Air Force base: No active shooter on the base. Lockdown is in response to shots fired NEAR the base. MacDill AFB is assisting Tampa Police Department. — Matt Jones (@TheMateoJones) January 10, 2020

ALERT: Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base on Lockdown 7:05 A.M. alert warning about an "active shooter" near the entrance to control tower. MacDill AFB is also home to the HQ for US Central Command (USCENTCOM) and US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).@MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/tK3g7zMiLY — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) January 10, 2020

A lockdown order was sent out but officials now say the report that triggered the move was related to shots fired near the base. MacDill serves as the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command. Authorities are still assessing the situation.