MacDill Air Force Base on lockdown after reports of an active shooter in area

An active shooter situation initially reported at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida did apparently NOT involve the actual base itself.

A lockdown order was sent out but officials now say the report that triggered the move was related to shots fired near the base. MacDill serves as the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command. Authorities are still assessing the situation.

