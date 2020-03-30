Macy’s to furlough most of workers

Macy’s has announced that it is being forced to furlough most of it’s employees due to the coronavirus keeping it’s brick- and- mortar stores closed.

The store made the announcement Monday stating that the brick-and-mortar stores accounted for the majority of it’s business and now they are being forced to implement several changes to bolster their bottomline.

Next week, the company which also owns Bloomingdales and Bluemercury , will begin the process of furloughing many of it’s over 120,000 employees.

While the workers are being furloughed, the company says it still plans to pay health benefits and cover 100% of employee premiums at least through May.

They will also be keeping some of their employees to assist them in their e-commerce operations, distribution and call centers.