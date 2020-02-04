Maddie & Tae announce sophomore album, "The Way It Feels"

UMG Nashville

UMG NashvilleMaddie & Tae have unveiled the details of their sophomore album. The duo of Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye is set to release The Way It Feels on April 10.

The 15-track project features all of the songs off their two 2019 EPs, One Heart to Another and Everywhere I'm Goin,' in addition to a handful of additional titles including "Water in His Wine Glass," "Drunk or Lonely" and "Write a Book," among others.

The twosome co-wrote all but one of the songs featured on the highly anticipated album. “This sophomore album will always be a reminder that no matter the setbacks and struggles, we will come out stronger and better," Maddie says. "We are so proud of this 15-song story. We wrote these songs during the most vulnerable times and our hope is that people hear that and connect.”

Maddie & Tae's debut album, Start Here, was released in 2015 and includes the chart-topping hit, "Girl in a Country Song."

Their headlining Tourist in This Town Tour launches on April 15. The duo is also set to open for Lady Antebellum this summer on the Ocean Tour.

The Way It Feels is available for pre-order now.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.