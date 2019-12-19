Maddie & Tae book TV appearances Friday and New Year's Eve

ABC/Image Group LA

Maddie & Tae have booked a pair of gigs on national TV.

The CMA Award-winning duo of Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye are set to perform twice on NBC's Today show this month. On Friday, they'll take the stage to sing their poignant single, "Die From a Broken Heart," during the 10 a.m. hour. They'll return on December 31, New Year's Eve, to sing "Bathroom Floor," a bold post-breakup anthem that casts the duo as the ultimate cheerleaders for a friend with a broken heart.

Both songs are featured on Maddie & Tae's two EPs that were released this year. "Die From a Broken Heart" is the second single from One Heart to Another, released in April, while "Bathroom Floor" is the closing track on Everywhere I'm Goin,' which came out in October.

The two EPs are part of a trilogy leading up to the duo's sophomore album.

