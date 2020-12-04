Maddie & Tae get glammed up, holiday style, for their “We Need Christmas” music video

Mercury Nashville

Country duo Maddie & Tae stress the importance of finding joy in the holiday season, particularly during a year when joy has often been hard to come by, in their powerful ballad, “We Need Christmas.”

Now the band’s Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr offer up a music video that celebrates the holiday’s beloved traditions. The Christmas imagery they focus on is grown-up and glamorous: No matching Christmas PJs or mugs of hot cocoa this time around. Instead, the two singers wear gorgeous, floor-length red and green gowns as they perform the song from inside a beautiful home, trimmed with white lights for the holiday season. Toward the end of the video, Maddie & Tae light candles in celebration of the holiday’s message of hope and renewal.



“We Need Christmas” is the title track of the duo’s holiday EP, a six-song mix of originals and Christmas classics. The project dropped back in October.





By Carena Liptak

