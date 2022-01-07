Maddie & Tae let love shine through on “Strangers,” their new song off ‘Through the Madness Vol. 1’

ABC

Maddie & Tae returned this Friday with “Strangers,” a new song they’re sharing ahead of the release of Through the Madness Vol. 1.

“How were we ever strangers?” the song’s chorus asks. “Seems crazy to me now / Haven’t I known you forever? / ‘Cause the thought of the days without / You and all your love / Have all but disappeared…”

The song, which is the last track on the eight-track Through the Madness Vol. 1 collection, is a harmony-laden ode to life-changing love. It’s one of multiple love songs on Through the Madness inspired by band mates Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr’s real-life love stories with their husbands, also including “Woman You Got” and the title track, “Madness.”

The full project will be out on January 28. Maddie & Tae are also currently working to reschedule their 2022 tour, CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static.

They recently postponed the tour as a precaution, since Taylor, who is pregnant, has been placed on “temporary bedrest” by her doctor.

