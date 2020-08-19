Maddie & Tae set new record on 'Billboard' Country Airplay chart with latest hit

ABC/Image Group LA

Maddie & Tae have set a new record on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with “Die From a Broken Heart.”

When “Broken Heart” hit number one this week after 54 weeks, it marked the longest summit to the top spot by a female act in the Country Airplay chart’s 30-year history.

Maddie & Tae have also become the first female duo to have multiple number ones on the chart, as their debut single “Girl in a Country Song” clinched the top spot in 2014. That track was the second debut single by a female country duo to hit number one following The Wreckers‘ “Leave the Pieces.”

“Die From a Broken Heart” also makes for the sixth song by a female artist to peak at number one on the chart this year — the highest amount since 2016 when eight female-led songs topped the chart.

Maddie & Tae are second only to The Chicks as all-female duos or groups to have multiple number ones on the Country Airplay chart.

By Cillea Houghton

