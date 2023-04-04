Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Font shares pregnancy news

ABC

Maddie & Tae‘s Maddie Font and her husband, Jonah, are expecting their first child, and it’s a boy.

The couple, who have been married for over three years, shared the news exclusively with People, along with a picture of them holding up a sign that reads “Baby Font due September 2023.”

“We found out in early January that we were expecting,” Maddie tells People. “I surprised Jonah with a little card and the positive tests once he came home from work.”

Maddie & Tae are currently on the road for their All Song No Static tour with opener Patrick Murphy. Upcoming dates include stops in Maine, New York and Connecticut.

On the music front, the duo’s latest releases are 2022’s companion eight-song collections, Through The Madness Vol. 1 and Through The Madness Vol. 2.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.