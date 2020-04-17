Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Marlow offers a look back at her wedding planning on 'Say Yes to the Dress'

The Green Room PR

The Green Room PRLast November, Maddie & Tae bandmate Maddie Marlow married her longtime boyfriend, Jonah Font. Now, fans can get a peek at her wedding planning process, thanks to this weekend’s episode of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.

The episode was filmed as the bride-to-be and her pals were picking out bridesmaids’ dresses. Naturally, Maddie’s musical partner, Taylor Dye, was a bridesmaid, and is also featured in the episode.

“Maddie is the opposite of bridezilla,” Taylor comments in a teaser clip ahead of the episode. For example, while Maddie chose maroon as the color for her bridesmaids' dresses, she opted to leave the style of the dresses up to each individual woman.

“All of my girls have really good taste, so they’re not gonna pick anything funky,” Maddie adds.

Since the episode was filmed, not only has Maddie gotten hitched, but so has Taylor. She married songwriter Josh Kerr in February.

To watch the full episode of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, tune in to TLC on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.