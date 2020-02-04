Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye celebrates bachelorette party

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LATaylor Dye of the duo Maddie & Tae has become a believer -- in the spirit of bachelorette, parties that is.

The country star, who's engaged to songwriter Josh Kerr, had her bachelorette party over the weekend surrounded by her closest friends. Taylor posted evidence of the occasion on Instagram, sharing a Polaroid photo collage that shows her sipping champagne and posing with her friends in front of a backdrop of rose gold streamers.

A Maddie & Tae fanpage on Twitter also shared a snap from the special day, with Taylor posing with a friend who blows her a kiss in front of balloons that read "100% that bach.".

Maddie Marlow, the other half of Maddie & Tae, orchestrated the event.

"Well this was one for the books!!! @maddiemarlow planned her booty off & officially turned this anti bachelorette partier into a believer," Taylor writes. "Thanks to my girls for showing me all the love. Can’t wait to wife you up @joshkerrmusic."

Josh is a hit songwriter in Nashville whose scored cuts and producing credits by Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, pop superstar Camila Cabello and more. He's also co-written songs with Maddie & Tae, including "Bathroom Floor."

Taylor and Josh got engaged in September 2019.

