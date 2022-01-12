Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Kerr, who is pregnant, reveals she’s been hospitalized for the past month

ABC

Maddie & Tae shared an update this week about duo member Taylor Kerr, revealing that the singer has been in the hospital for the past month due to complications with her pregnancy.

Taylor shared a selfie from her hospital bed, with her singer-songwriter husband, Josh Kerr, in the background. Both are giving the camera a thumbs-up, despite their lengthy bed-rest ordeal.

“Today marks 1 month of being in the hospital,” the post’s caption reads. “T went in for a routine checkup at 24 weeks, then we were immediately admitted and we have been here ever since.”

The band assured fans that Taylor’s baby is doing well. “Our sweet girl is doing great, she is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world,” the post continues. “This hasn’t been easy but we’re leaning on God and trusting His plan. Thanks for all your thoughts and prayers.”

Back in December, Maddie & Tae postponed their 2022 tour plans, saying that Taylor was on bed rest per her doctor’s orders. The singer had previously announced her pregnancy in November. Taylor and Josh’s baby girl will be their first child, and she’s due in spring 2022.

Meanwhile, the duo have continued to share new music off their Through the Madness Vol. 1 project, which is due out January 28.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.