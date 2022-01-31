“Made my night”: Blake Shelton sings with young fan awaiting heart transplant

ABC

Over the weekend, Blake Shelton was performing in his home state of Oklahoma at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant when he spotted a six-year-old fan, Wyatt McKee, in the crowd holding up a sign that read, “Your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 yo waiting on a [heart] transplant!!”

Blake made Wyatt’s dream come true when he invited him onstage to sing his favorite song, “God’s Country.” Kneeling down to Wyatt’s level, Blake incorporates his signature sense of humor into the interaction, asking the young fan if he wants to sing the chorus or the verses. “Just whatever? You didn’t think this all the way through. That’s okay, I never do either,” Blake jokes.

All kidding aside, the superstar wraps his arm around Wyatt, who was wearing a backpack that contains his medication, the six-year-old adorably sticking his hands in his pockets as he sings with Blake, who ends the performance by wrapping Wyatt in a hug.

“This little buddy made my night. Thank you for singing ‘God’s Country’ with me Wyatt!” Blake praises alongside the video of the special moment.

Wyatt’s mother, Harley McKee, shared with Music Mayhem that her son was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome wherein part of his heart did not grow properly. After two surgeries by the time he was six months old, Wyatt has been placed on a transplant list and is waiting for a match.

“He was just walking on cloud 9 like he was the coolest kid there!” Harley says about her son’s reaction to performing with the superstar.

“God’s Country” is featured on Blake’s 2019 album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. It became his 26th #1 single that same year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.