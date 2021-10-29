“Madness”: Maddie & Tae debut an epic, R&B-inflected new love ballad

UMG Nashville

Maddie & Tae dropped their powerful new love ballad, “Madness,” this week. Harmony-laden and full of soulful R&B inflections, the song was co-written by both members of the duo, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr, along with a handful of Nashville’s best hitmaking songwriters.

Following their current single, “Woman You Got,” and other releases “Mood Ring” and “Life Ain’t Fair,” “Madness” will be featured on Maddie & Tae’s next studio project.

As they share their new song, the duo have exciting tour plans on the books, too. They’re scheduled to headline the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour, which kicks off on January 6 with a stop in Oklahoma City. The trek will continue through February, concluding with a show in Atlanta.

Before they hit the road in 2022, Maddie & Tae are still out on the road for Brett Young’s The Weekends Tour. They are also featured guests on Brett’s new rendition of “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!”, off his new holiday duets project, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics.

