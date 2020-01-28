Magnitude 7.7 earthquake has been reported off coast of Jamaica

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the island of Jamaica on Tuesday.
The quake was recorded 117 kilometers northwest of Lucea, Jamaica.
There is now a Tsunami warning in effect. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issues tsunami alert for Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Cuba. Anywhere Within 300KM Of The Earthquake At Risk For “ hazardous waves”
This is a developing story.
Prelim M7.7 Earthquake Cuba region Jan-28 19:10 UTC, updates https://t.co/6WL9oVd7Rl
— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) January 28, 2020