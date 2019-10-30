(AP Photo/Al Behrman)

A major apple recall is underway, North Bay Produce has announced a recall on over 2,000 cases and two bulk bins of fresh apples that are believed to be contaminated with listeria and were shipped to Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin. In addition to apples sold at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Jonamac and Red Delicious apples are also affected by the recall. North Bay Produce doesn’t know how the apples may have been exposed to listeria but all of the apples at the distribution center have been pulled and no other apples have been shipped.

Apples bought between October 17th and October 21st in the affected states should be thrown away including those sold in 2 and 3-pound bags and with PLU codes 4195, 4019, 4168, and 4167. If you think you have any of the affected apples, throw them away or return them to the point of purchase.