Major flight delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport after flash flooding

The National Weather Service issued a “Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory” for North Miami-Dade and South Broward County. Some locations experiencing flooding include… Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Hallandale, Aventura and Dania Beach.

The flash flood caused the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport to close for a few hours and cancel flights.

Airport officials say the airport is back open and flights are resuming Monday morning, however, there are 123 flight delays and six cancellations, as of 8 a.m.

A total of 6 inches of rain flooded areas near the airport since midnight so expect traffic delays.  Roads are slick from the overnight rain, so drivers should be aware and careful driving this morning.

Check with your airline if you are flying out of FLL Monday morning.

As of 7 a.m., there are no delays at Palm Beach or Miami International airports.

 

 

