Major flight delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport after flash flooding

The National Weather Service issued a “Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory” for North Miami-Dade and South Broward County. Some locations experiencing flooding include… Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Hallandale, Aventura and Dania Beach.

The flash flood caused the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport to close for a few hours and cancel flights.

Airport officials say the airport is back open and flights are resuming Monday morning, however, there are 123 flight delays and six cancellations, as of 8 a.m.

Travel Advisory #4: Currently, #FLL is experiencing 123 flight delays and six (6) cancellations today in the aftermath of overnight heavy rains and flooding. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest flight status. #holidaytravel #bepatient — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) December 23, 2019

A total of 6 inches of rain flooded areas near the airport since midnight so expect traffic delays. Roads are slick from the overnight rain, so drivers should be aware and careful driving this morning.

Massive flash flooding at Fort Lauderdale Airport #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/6XjkWAemV0 — Jeff DeLuca (@Jeff_DeLuca) December 23, 2019

Check with your airline if you are flying out of FLL Monday morning.

As of 7 a.m., there are no delays at Palm Beach or Miami International airports.